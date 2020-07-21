William A. (Bill) Stutz passed away peacefully from complications of ataxia on July 17, 2020 at Polidori House in Lake Havasu City.
He was born Sept. 16, 1937 in Aurelia, Iowa, to Albert and Hazel Stutz, and lived there until 1981. On July 12, 1957 he married Jacqueline (Jackie) Cram. Together they raised three children, Scott, Marty and Becky. They owned and operated B&J Auto Service in Aurelia for many years. He loved his family, cars, and riding motorcycles. In 1981, with their family raised, they moved to Flagstaff. Bill worked at W L Gore & Associates there until a brain tumor caused him to become severely visually impaired in 1998. He retired then, and in 2001 they moved to Lake Havasu City. After Jackie retired in 2004, they enjoyed traveling in the United States, and they also volunteered as docents at the Havasu Museum of History.
Family always came first with Bill, he was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jackie, three children and their spouses, Scott and Sara Stutz of Surprise, Marty and Gail Stutz of Des Moines, Iowa, and Becky and Ted Colton of Cottonwood. He also is survived by grandchildren Stephen and Jessica Stutz of Seattle, grandson-in-law Brent Neal, Mariah and Zack Jean of Flagstaff, Ella Stutz of Chicago, Jackie Stutz of Iowa City and Marcus Stutz of Des Moines, and three great-grandsons, Nolan and Desmond Stutz and Wylder Jean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife's parents, sister and brother in law Jane and Gary Peterson, brother-in-law Michael Lease, grandson Andy Colton and granddaughter Stephanie Neal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in his name to Hospice of Havasu or the charity of your choice
.
No service will be held, the family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date when the pandemic has eased and travel is safer.
