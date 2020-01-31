|
|
William (Bill) Tracy, age 90, husband of Betty Jean Tracy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. He was born Sept. 24, 1929 in Detroit.
In approximately 1934, Mr. Tracy moved to England with his parents where he completed his education and returned to the U.S. in 1955.
He enlisted in the British Armed Forces and served as a paratrooper 3rd Parachute Regiment.
A resident of Lake Havasu City since 1972, he married Betty Jean on July 7, 1974. Bill created Mohave Plastering & Stucco and worked there until he retired.
Bill and Betty enjoyed seeing the world together. They took many beautiful and memorable cruises and because of his military service he was able to travel to many exotic places around the world. Bill was always open to new adventures and had a passion for golf. He was filled with stories of the many popular famous courses across the U.S. that he had the pleasure of playing on.
Bill was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (4299) where he enjoyed spending time with his multitude of friends, sharing stories, smiles and lots of laughs. He loved to reminisce of his days spent competing in bowling tournaments while living in the Detroit area. Bill was a true gentleman and a man of honor. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean Tracy, his son, Stephen William Tracy, of Beverly Hills, his brother Jim Tracy of Halifax Nova Scotia Canada. He is preceded in death by his son Kevin Philip Tracy who passed away in 2003.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020