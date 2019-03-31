WILLIAM "WILLIE" VAN DYKE SCRIBNER

July 6, 1947 - March 24, 2019



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts for all of those who knew and loved him. Willie passed away on March 24, 2019 from complications of Asthma/COPD. Willie was born July 6th, 1947 to Gilbert Scribner and Helen Shoemaker Scribner in Chicago, Illinois. Willie graduated from Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest, Illinois in 1966 and went on to complete his Bachelor of Science Degree at Northern Arizona University in 1980 and his Masters of Science Education from Central Missouri State University in 1984. He found paradise and moved to Lake Havasu in 2000. Willie's passion was paddling his Mako Canoes along the channel here in Lake Havasu. He leaves behind the love of his life Debbie Dorton-Scribner, daughter Ashley Lauren Dorton, sisters Helen Euston and Nancy Clarke, Nephews Gibb Clarke, David Clarke, Geoffrey Euston, Gregory Euston, and William Euston. He also leaves the many friends he loved and adored since childhood and many more friends throughout his life. Willie's philosophy in life was; Love Many, Trust Few, and Paddle your own Canoe… Many thanks to the staff of Hospice of Havasu, SunHaven on Havasupai, Gems in-home Care Services, the Medical team at the Hospital and a special thanks to Melissa, April and Sue at SunHaven. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society, Hospice of Havasu and s Project. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.mohavememorial.com Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary