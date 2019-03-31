Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for William Scribner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Van Dyke "Willie" Scribner


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Van Dyke "Willie" Scribner Obituary
WILLIAM "WILLIE" VAN DYKE SCRIBNER
July 6, 1947 - March 24, 2019

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts for all of those who knew and loved him. Willie passed away on March 24, 2019 from complications of Asthma/COPD. Willie was born July 6th, 1947 to Gilbert Scribner and Helen Shoemaker Scribner in Chicago, Illinois. Willie graduated from Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest, Illinois in 1966 and went on to complete his Bachelor of Science Degree at Northern Arizona University in 1980 and his Masters of Science Education from Central Missouri State University in 1984. He found paradise and moved to Lake Havasu in 2000. Willie's passion was paddling his Mako Canoes along the channel here in Lake Havasu. He leaves behind the love of his life Debbie Dorton-Scribner, daughter Ashley Lauren Dorton, sisters Helen Euston and Nancy Clarke, Nephews Gibb Clarke, David Clarke, Geoffrey Euston, Gregory Euston, and William Euston. He also leaves the many friends he loved and adored since childhood and many more friends throughout his life. Willie's philosophy in life was; Love Many, Trust Few, and Paddle your own Canoe… Many thanks to the staff of Hospice of Havasu, SunHaven on Havasupai, Gems in-home Care Services, the Medical team at the Hospital and a special thanks to Melissa, April and Sue at SunHaven. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society, Hospice of Havasu and s Project. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now