|
|
Wilmot Eugene Wagner recently passed away at his home at age 92. He was born March 25, 1927 in Saint Francis, Kansas.
Wilmot is survived by his wife Elaine of 70 years of marriage. He also is survived by his two sons Stephen Wagner of California and Gregory Wagner of Arizona, two grandsons, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Wilmot and his family left Kansas in 1939 and settled in Cudahy, California. As do all young boys, he had a dream. He was awarded a scholarship which took him to Virginia to study aeronautics. However with the advent of World War 2, He was called home to help the family after his older brother left to join the army. These were lean years for the family, the war effort was consuming goods and material. Wilmot joined the Merchant Marines at age 17 and served in the south pacific during the final years of WW2. After returning home he married Elaine and they have been together ever since. Wilmot was called upon by his country again and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Ord in California. It was at this time that there first born would enter their life. Wilmot was honorably discharged as staff Sergeant. Soon thereafter, their second son would enter their life. In 1964, Wilmot founded Wagner Termite Control in Bell, California. He joined the Elks Lodge in Huntington Park, California. As time flew by, the boys would leave home and start their own families. Wilmot obtained his pilot's license, fulfilling a childhood dream. 22xray was now a reality. He joined the Sky Larks and was president of the club with Elaine at his side.
In later years, their vacations would take them to many a faraway destination. Wilmot and Elaine retired to Lake Havasu City and have called this home for about 30 years. Wilmot was a builder as well as a licensed Contractor in California and Arizona. Wilmot had no formal education, however it was his hard work and determination that he was able to succeed in America. God Bless the USA! Thank you Kansas! And thank you Jesus Christ where all things are possible that believe in him.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019