TSgt Zachary Paul Firlik, age 35, passed away September 28, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, California April 22, 1984. Zack is survived by his father John E. Firlik and brother John D. Firlik.
He was married to Kari Lauren (McManigal) and had two daughters Grace & Faith. As Security Forces Patrolman we celebrate his 17 years of selfless service and dedication to our country, the United States Air Force, and our Airmen. He was a hammer sent to break down barriers and build-up bridges through people's lives. Author of creation, he is ready and it's time for the next chapter of his new life.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Services will be held Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. at Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary with graveside services to immediately follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Garden. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Firlik family at mohavememorial.com.
