Zetta Pearl Clark, a Lake Havasu City Pioneer, was born to Ella Celestra (Miller) Wright and Rev. John Ernest Wright in Stroud, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1922. She departed this life in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on January 7, 2019.

With a high school education, she led an interesting life, which included residence in Oklahoma, Texas, California and Arizona. She owned and operated restaurants in Needles, California and Lake Havasu City, Arizona before accepting employment with McCullough Chain Saw Company as a machine operator. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 1965 and retired from McCullough Chain Saw Company in 1979.

She married Charles Edmund Clark on April 1, 1978, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, her previous husbands Gerald Russell Dawes, George Lively and Jim McCullough; her siblings Lowell Ernest Wright, Otis Wright, Jesse Wright, Georgia Roberta Wright Day; her son Billy Russell Dawes; and her nephews Timothy L. Wright and Dale Wright.

Surviving are her grandson, Stanley Russell Dawes, grandchildren Judy and Mark Crawford who lovingly cared for "Grandma aka Granny Pearl"; nieces and nephew Kenneth (Marie) Wright, Becky Tickett, Donna Hunnicut, Peggy (Jerry) Wimberly, Tina Mull, Vicki Wright, Pat Davies, Tami (Steve) Givens, and Bill Clark; sister-in-law Jean Williamson; and special friends Ruth Ann and Lynn Rogers. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Pearl was baptized into the Baptist Church, was a Charter and Lifetime member of the Lake Havasu City VFW, and a very active member of the LHC Senior Center. She loved traveling, camping, fishing, gigging frogs and crafts. She was the #1 avid fan of The Arizona Diamondbacks and she loved being surrounded by her family, including her four-legged buddy Toby.

Pearl amazed her family and friends with her memory and historic knowledge. She will be sadly missed, while memory of her life will be happily celebrated.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at the LHC Senior Center at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 14, 2019. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary