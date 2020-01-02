Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
St. Felix Church
Haverhill
Alan CROMPTON Notice
CROMPTON

Alan Peter

of Haverhill. Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday 10th December 2019, aged 85 years. Adored husband of Janet and much loved dad to Paul, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St. Felix Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only please and no black to be worn at the family's request. Donations in memory of Alan may be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
