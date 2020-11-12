|
|
SPARROW
Alan of Wratting Road, Gt Thurlow, died peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on 27th October 2020, aged 70 years. Dear brother of the late Michael and a good friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions there will be a graveside service at Great Thurlow Churchyard Extension. Donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Tel: 01440 703218 to whom enquiries may be made regarding attending the service.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 12, 2020