Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan SPARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan SPARROW

Notice Condolences

Alan SPARROW Notice
SPARROW

Alan of Wratting Road, Gt Thurlow, died peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on 27th October 2020, aged 70 years. Dear brother of the late Michael and a good friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions there will be a graveside service at Great Thurlow Churchyard Extension. Donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Tel: 01440 703218 to whom enquiries may be made regarding attending the service.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -