Alvin SARGENT

Alvin John of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 23rd May 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved husband to Madeline, dearly loved dad to Karen & Steve and Matthew & Lisa and an adored grandad to Lauren, Jordan and Harry. A private Funeral Service will take place due to the current circumstances. At a later date there will be a Service to Celebrate Alvin's Life. Donations in his memory for Bucks Hospital Charity, Fund 2079 may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. (These donations will benefit the Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.)
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 25, 2020
