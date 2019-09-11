|
|
HEARN
Ann Patricia of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 23rd August 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David and a much loved mum and grandma. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 24th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations may be made payable to My Wish Charity (to benefit Ward G1 Macmillan Unit at West Suffolk Hospital) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 11, 2019