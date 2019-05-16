Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Arthur Kellythorn

Arthur Kellythorn Notice
KELLYTHORN
Arthur
of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at Cleves Place Care Home with his beloved wife Audrey by his side on Wednesday 1st May 2019, aged 88 years. A dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 30th May at 2.00pm.nFamily flowers only please but if wished donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 16, 2019
