|
|
BULMER
Barbara Jean of Haverhill; passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th September 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late George, much loved Mum of Pat & Max, Gillian and David, Graham and Carol, Karen and Jon and an adored Nanna of Becky, Lee, Sam, Louise, Lucy, Victoria and Marcie. Great-Nanna of Millie, Buddy and Adaline. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 14th October at 11.00am. Due to current restrictions the service will be attended by close family only. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 1, 2020