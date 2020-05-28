Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
PETTITT

Barbara 'Barbie' (née Mayes)

formerly of Dash End, Kedington; passed away peacefully in Cleves Place Care Home, Haverhill on Thursday 14th May 2020, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Stan, beloved Mother to Paul and Sally, cherished Grandmother to Lucy, Victoria and Marcie and a much loved Sister, Aunt and Great-Aunt. Due to present circumstances there will be a Private Graveside Service. No flowers please, but if wished donations in her memory will be gratefully received for Dementia UK and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 28, 2020
