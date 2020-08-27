|
RENTON
Barbara Lilian of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday 17th August 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald, a much loved mum of Peter & Sara and Paul & Carole and a devoted nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 14th September at 2.00pm. Due to the current restrictions the service will be attended by close family and friends only. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to ACT (to benefit The Lewin Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 27, 2020