Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda JAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda JAY

Notice Condolences

Brenda JAY Notice
JAY

Brenda Of Haverhill; passed away on Monday 16th March 2020, aged 77 years. Devoted wife of Bryan, much loved Mum to Steve and Nick and Nanny to Oliver, Lauren, Sienna and Gabriella. There will be a private funeral service. Given the current uncertainty regarding mass gatherings, a celebration of Brenda's life will also take place later in the year. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for St. Nicholas Hospice Care or Eastcotts Nursing Home may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -