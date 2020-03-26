|
|
JAY
Brenda Of Haverhill; passed away on Monday 16th March 2020, aged 77 years. Devoted wife of Bryan, much loved Mum to Steve and Nick and Nanny to Oliver, Lauren, Sienna and Gabriella. There will be a private funeral service. Given the current uncertainty regarding mass gatherings, a celebration of Brenda's life will also take place later in the year. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for St. Nicholas Hospice Care or Eastcotts Nursing Home may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 26, 2020