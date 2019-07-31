Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian COURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian COURT

Notice Condolences

Brian COURT Notice
COURT

Brian of Haverhill; Died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital with all his family with him on Monday 22nd July 2019, aged 81 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was greatly loved and will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for RSPCA may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.