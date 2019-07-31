|
|
COURT
Brian of Haverhill; Died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital with all his family with him on Monday 22nd July 2019, aged 81 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was greatly loved and will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for RSPCA may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 31, 2019