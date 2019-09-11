|
|
BEAVIS
Bruce Grenville
Passed away suddenly but very peacefully with family around him at West Suffolk Hospital on 25th August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pam and adored step-dad of Karen and Lee and daughter-in-law Rachael. Also beloved grandad of Georgia, Chloe, Jessica, Millie and Finley. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 19th September at 2.30 p.m. Please do not wear black. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to WWF may be sent c/o Martin & Sons, 37 Nethergate Street, Clare CO10 8NP
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 11, 2019