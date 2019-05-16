Home

East of England Coop Funeral Services
27 High Street
Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AD
01440 282030
Cayden James Tickner

Cayden James Tickner Notice
TICKNER
Cayden James
Of Haverhill, passed away peacefully on the 3rd May 2019, aged 11 years. Sorrowfully missed by all who knew Cayden, especially parents Gavin and Carol, a much loved brother to Ellis- Mae and Liannah. A treasured grandson and nephew. The service will be held at St Marys Church in Haverhill on Thursday 6th June at 1:00pm, no black to be worn, family flowers only. The committal will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2:30pm for family only. Donations will be collected for the Joshua Tarrant Trust, which can be sent to; East of England Coop Funeral Services, 27 High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AD
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 16, 2019
