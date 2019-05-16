|
TICKNER
Cayden James
Of Haverhill, passed away peacefully on the 3rd May 2019, aged 11 years. Sorrowfully missed by all who knew Cayden, especially parents Gavin and Carol, a much loved brother to Ellis- Mae and Liannah. A treasured grandson and nephew. The service will be held at St Marys Church in Haverhill on Thursday 6th June at 1:00pm, no black to be worn, family flowers only. The committal will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2:30pm for family only. Donations will be collected for the Joshua Tarrant Trust, which can be sent to; East of England Coop Funeral Services, 27 High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AD
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 16, 2019