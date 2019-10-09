Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Christine BARRY
BARRY

Christine of Withersfield; Died peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019, aged 61 years. Much loved wife of Michael and dearest mum of Lee and Marc, dearly loved daughter of Harry & Vi and a dearest nan. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 16th October at 3.00pm. The family have requested that you dress casually for the service. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital or NSPCC may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 9, 2019
