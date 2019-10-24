|
FELL
Colin John Vincent
of Haverhill. Died peacefully in his sleep after a long and difficult illness bravely borne on Thursday 17th October 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Much loved father to Kevin and Elaine, Mark and Lucy, Stephen and Angela. Special Gramps to Joshua, Sophie, Wesley, Jack, Catherine and Samuel. Loving brother to Veronica, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 11th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired made payable to ACT - Teenage Cancer Ward, may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 27 High Street, Haverhill, CB9 8AD. Tel: 01440 282030
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 24, 2019