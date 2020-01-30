Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin GARROD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin GARROD

Notice

Colin GARROD Notice
GARROD

Colin Charles

Kathleen and the family of the late Colin wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such beautiful flowers and kind donations for the WWF in his memory. Special thanks are due to Reverend Chris Eyden for a lovely service and Mr Rothgar Paintin for his kind attention. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement of their most heartfelt gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -