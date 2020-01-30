|
GARROD
Colin Charles
Kathleen and the family of the late Colin wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such beautiful flowers and kind donations for the WWF in his memory. Special thanks are due to Reverend Chris Eyden for a lovely service and Mr Rothgar Paintin for his kind attention. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement of their most heartfelt gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020