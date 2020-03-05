|
LONG
Colin of Haverhill, passed away at St Nicholas Hospice after a brave battle on Tuesday 18th February 2020, aged 67 years, surrounded by his loved ones. Devoted husband of Carol, dearly loved dad of Tim, Tina and Tracy, amazing step-dad of Lauren and Jay, adored by his eleven grandchildren and a dear father-in-law and brother-in-law. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 18th March at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 5, 2020