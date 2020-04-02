Home

LONG

Colin Robert

Carol and the family of the late Colin wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care in his memory. Special thanks are due to all at St Nicholas Hospice for their excellent care and Sarah Paintin for her help with the funeral arrangements. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 2, 2020
