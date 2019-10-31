|
Danny (Dukie) of Haverhill; passed away at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 18th October 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved and greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Thursday 7th November at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019