H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
15:00
Cam Valley Crematorium
Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP)
Danny KING

Danny KING Notice
KING

Danny (Dukie) of Haverhill; passed away at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 18th October 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved and greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Thursday 7th November at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
