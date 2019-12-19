|
|
DRAPER
Daphne
of Sturmer, passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on Wednesday 4th December 2019, aged 86 years after an illness bravely borne. Devoted Wife of the late Derek, very much loved Mum of Shirley, Ann and Neil, adored Grandma of Robert, Kara and Mark and dear Great-Grandma of Olivia, Percy, Oscar, Teddy, Charlie and Lula and dearest Sister. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Friday 10th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 19, 2019