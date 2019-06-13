|
NUNN
David Charles
of Haverhill, sadly passed away on Thursday 30th May 2019, aged 73 years. Devoted husband of the late Pauline and dearly loved father to Gemma and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at West End Congregational Church, Haverhill on Thursday 27th June at 2.30pm followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for West End Congregational Church, Haverhill may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
