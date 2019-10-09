Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
St Edmund's Chapel
David COBB Notice
COBB

David Charles

of Haverhill; Died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Thursday 26th September 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, much loved brother of Muriel, Barbara, Brenda, Peter, Sandra, Kenny and Linda. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 25th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 9, 2019
