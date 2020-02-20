Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218

David CUTMORE

Notice Condolences

David CUTMORE Notice
CUTMORE

David

of Clare and formerly of Kedington and Castle Camps; Died suddenly but peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Wednesday 5th February 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband to Marian, loving dad and grandad. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Clare United Reformed Church on Monday 2nd March at 12.30pm followed by Private Committal. Immediate family flowers only please but if wished donations for My WiSH Charity (to benefit the Stroke Unit at West Suffolk Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -