CUTMORE
David
of Clare and formerly of Kedington and Castle Camps; Died suddenly but peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Wednesday 5th February 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband to Marian, loving dad and grandad. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Clare United Reformed Church on Monday 2nd March at 12.30pm followed by Private Committal. Immediate family flowers only please but if wished donations for My WiSH Charity (to benefit the Stroke Unit at West Suffolk Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 20, 2020