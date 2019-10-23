Home

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:00
St John the Baptist Church
Stoke
David SMITH

David SMITH Notice
SMITH

David Arthur formerly of Wixoe; Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 13th October 2019, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband to Pam, much loved father to Abi and Edwin. Sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Private Committal. Service of Thanksgiving to take place at St John the Baptist Church, Stoke by Clare on Monday 4th November at 2.00pm. No flowers. Donations if wished for Stoke by Clare PCC (to benefit the new hospitality facilities) or Bloodwise may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 23, 2019
