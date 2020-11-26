Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for David WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David WILLIAMS


1928 - 2020 Notice Condolences
David WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS

David Henry Charles

1928 ~ 2020 We are sad to announce that my father, a father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on 11th November 2020 at the Swallows Residential Home. He has been a real inspiration to all of us throughout his 91 years and will be missed greatly. As many will know dad was a musician and loved playing his accordion for parties but he also raised an amazing amount of money for hospital charities and The Red Cross. He actually started his fundraising campaigning at the age of 16 with significant donations to Hendon Council (London) 'Bombed Families Fund' in 1944. Our family would like to thank friends and family, our local hospitals, GP services and the staff at the Swallows for the dedicated care that he received throughout his life. Private Funeral Service will take place. Donations in memory of David for Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -