|
|
WILLIAMS
David Henry Charles
1928 ~ 2020 We are sad to announce that my father, a father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on 11th November 2020 at the Swallows Residential Home. He has been a real inspiration to all of us throughout his 91 years and will be missed greatly. As many will know dad was a musician and loved playing his accordion for parties but he also raised an amazing amount of money for hospital charities and The Red Cross. He actually started his fundraising campaigning at the age of 16 with significant donations to Hendon Council (London) 'Bombed Families Fund' in 1944. Our family would like to thank friends and family, our local hospitals, GP services and the staff at the Swallows for the dedicated care that he received throughout his life. Private Funeral Service will take place. Donations in memory of David for Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 26, 2020