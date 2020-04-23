|
BERGIN
Dennis Noel (known as Dee)
of Haverhill; passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette, much loved father of Derek, David and Paul, a dear father-in-law to Lisa, Cassie and Saskia and an adored Pops to Claudia, Serena, Luke, Benedict and Remy, and a brother to Thomas, Martin and Fintan, their wives and families and all in Ireland who will miss him. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private Funeral Service for family only. If wished donations in memory of Dennis may be made payable to Livability Icanho and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 23, 2020