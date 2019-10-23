Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Dennis SHANKS

Dennis SHANKS Notice
SHANKS

Dennis Hillary of Haverhill and formerly of Withersfield, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 4th October 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pamela, much loved father of Dean & Margaret, devoted grandad of Joe, Tim and Ollie, dearest great-grandad and a dear brother of Ray & Pat. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 30th October at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Diabetes UK or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 23, 2019
