WELLSTEAD
Derick of Horseheath; Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 2nd September 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband to Betty, much loved dad to Paul and Suzanne and a dear grandad to Harry, Ruby, Imogen and Claudia. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Thursday 26th September. Please arrive at 3.00pm, the service will commence at 3.15pm. Immediate family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for MIND may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 11, 2019