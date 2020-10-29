|
ALBON
Diane of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 57 years. Loving wife of Stephen. She will be much missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service has taken place. Stephen wishes to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy, those who were able to attend the funeral service and those who sent such kind donations for Macmillan Cancer Support or My WiSH Charity (to benefit the Macmillan Unit at West Suffolk Hospital) in her memory, c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS. Please accept this as an expression of his sincere gratitude.
