Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Don CROCKER

of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 4th October 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Valerie, dearest dad of Lesley and Martin, dear father-in-law of John and Sharon and a loving grandad of Charlotte, John, Ash and Dan and great-grandad of Mabel. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 5th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019
