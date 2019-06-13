Home

MAY
Eddie
of Kedington, passed away peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 87 years. Devoted husband to Sheila, dearly loved dad to Steve & Karen and Terry & Carol and a beloved grandad. Forever in our hearts. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 26th June at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Dementia UK or Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 13, 2019
