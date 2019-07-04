Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie May

Notice Condolences

Eddie May Notice
MAY
Eddie
Sheila and the family of the late Eddie wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for Dementia UK and Alzheimer's Research UK in his memory. Special thanks are due to Eastcotts Nursing Home for their care and Sarah Paintin & all the staff at H.J. Paintin Ltd for their help with arrangements. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.