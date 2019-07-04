|
|
MAY
Eddie
Sheila and the family of the late Eddie wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for Dementia UK and Alzheimer's Research UK in his memory. Special thanks are due to Eastcotts Nursing Home for their care and Sarah Paintin & all the staff at H.J. Paintin Ltd for their help with arrangements. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 4, 2019