Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
of Haverhill; Died peacefully on Monday 2nd March 2020, aged 89 years. Dearest wife of the late George and a dearly loved mum, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 26th March at 2.30pm. Close family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Macmillan Cancer Support (to benefit the Nursing Fund) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
