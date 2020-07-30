|
ANDREWS
Edward George 'Ted'
of Haverhill; died peacefully in Eastcotts Nursing Home on Monday 13th July 2020, aged 94 years. Loving husband of Joyce and sadly missed by all his friends and former neighbours. Due to present circumstances there will be a service for limited numbers at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations in his memory, if wished, may be made payable to Eastcotts Nursing Home or The Mare and Foal Sanctuary and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE, to whom enquiries may be made regarding attending the funeral service.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 30, 2020