Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward ANDREWS

Notice Condolences

Edward ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS

Edward George 'Ted'

of Haverhill; died peacefully in Eastcotts Nursing Home on Monday 13th July 2020, aged 94 years. Loving husband of Joyce and sadly missed by all his friends and former neighbours. Due to present circumstances there will be a service for limited numbers at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations in his memory, if wished, may be made payable to Eastcotts Nursing Home or The Mare and Foal Sanctuary and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE, to whom enquiries may be made regarding attending the funeral service.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -