of Haverhill; died peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late David, dearly loved mum of Frances and David, mother-in-law of Mick and Debbie and a devoted Nan and great-nan Eileen. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, Funeral Requiem at St Felix Church, Haverhill on Wednesday 4th March at 12.00 noon followed by interment in the cemetery.Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for St Felix Church may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 20, 2020