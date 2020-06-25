Home

More Obituaries for Eileen FLAGG
Eileen FLAGG

Eileen FLAGG Notice
FLAGG

Eileen of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at Cleves Place Care Home on Friday 12th June 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Kevin & Derene, Ian & Karen, Helena & Steve and devoted nan of Sarah & Zac, Jonathan & Victoria and Martin. A Private Service will take place due to the current circumstances. If wished donations in memory of Eileen for St Nicholas Hospice Care or The Voluntary Network may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 25, 2020
