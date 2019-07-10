Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen FORDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen FORDE

Notice Condolences

Eileen FORDE Notice
FORDE

Eileen 'Pat' Passed to rest peacefully at her home in Haverhill surrounded by her family on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, aged 76 years. She leaves a son John and two daughters Donna & Jo, 6 grandchildren and their families. Funeral Requiem at St Felix Church, Haverhill on Thursday 18th July at 1.00pm followed by interment in Halstead Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for British Lung Foundation or East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.