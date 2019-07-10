|
FORDE
Eileen 'Pat' Passed to rest peacefully at her home in Haverhill surrounded by her family on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, aged 76 years. She leaves a son John and two daughters Donna & Jo, 6 grandchildren and their families. Funeral Requiem at St Felix Church, Haverhill on Thursday 18th July at 1.00pm followed by interment in Halstead Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for British Lung Foundation or East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 10, 2019