Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
14:00
Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford
Of Haverhill Passed away on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 83 years. A loving Mother and Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1FE) on Monday 7th October at 2.00pm. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired may be made payable to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Eileen's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
