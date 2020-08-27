|
DOWNEY
Elizabeth Ann 'Betty'
passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday 12th August 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved daughter of the late Elsie and Jim Downey. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited and prior notice has been given to those attending. However should you wish to pay your respects the hearse will pass along Haverhill Road, Kedington at approximately 10.10am on Tuesday 1st September 2020. No flowers please by request, although donations may be made for St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 27, 2020