DOWNEY
Elizabeth Ann
The friends of the late Betty wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who were able to attend the funeral, paid respects on the route and sent such kind donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care in her memory. They wish to express their thanks to Bob for taking the service and Sarah for the funeral arrangements. A special thanks also to the Community Nurses and Hospice team whose dedicated support enabled Betty to have peace and comfort at home. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 1, 2020