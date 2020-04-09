|
|
HALPIN
Ellen 'Nell'
died peacefully at her home in Haverhill on 2nd April 2020 after a short illness, aged 83 years. Much loved wife, mother, grandmother, step-grandmother and aunt, as well as a cherished friend and community member. Because of the current restrictions on social gatherings, a private burial service only will take place. A celebration of Nell's life will be organised for later this year, so her family and friends can come together to remember a remarkable woman. There will also be an opportunity at that time to donate to a charity in her memory. The family would like to thank the many people who have sent messages of condolence and shared their memories of Nell.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 9, 2020