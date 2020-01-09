Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Freda May Of Haverhill and formerly of Great Wratting and Kedington. Died suddenly and peacefully on Christmas Eve 2019 in Addenbrooke's Hospital in her 94th year. Widow of the late Bill and dearly loved mother of Heather and Hazel. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 10.30am. Please wear something red for the service. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
