H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Gary Speller

Gary Speller Notice
SPELLER
Gary
Of Haverhill; died suddenly on Wednesday 5th June 2019, aged 58 years. Very much loved and greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 9th July. Please arrive at 12noon for the service to commence at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 4, 2019
