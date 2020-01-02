|
SIZER
Geoff of Haverhill; died suddenly but very peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad to Dale and Darren & Claire, loving grandad to Adele, Jack and Kaci, a dearest brother to David and a dear brother-in-law to Linda. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmund's Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020. Please arrive at 3.00pm for the service to commence at 3.15pm. No flowers please at Geoff's request, but if wished donations made payable to "Sense" (a charity that benefits deaf and blind children) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 2, 2020