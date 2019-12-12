|
|
WALLIS
Geoff
of Haverhill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th November 2019, aged 67 years. Devoted husband of Sue, much loved dad of Simon and Helen, dear father-in-law of John, adored grandad of Elsie, Hollie, Lucy and Martha and a dear brother of Peter. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 17th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to Haverhill Stroke Support Group and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 12, 2019